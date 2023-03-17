‘Progress on digital census satisfactory’

Islamabad : With the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) conducting the seventh Population and Housing Census digitally for the first time in the country, chief census commissioner Dr Naeemuz Zafar on Thursday said the overall progress of the ongoing exercise was very encouraging and satisfactory.

He told reporters at the PBS headquarters here that 99.5 per cent of the house listing had been completed, while field enumeration was under way nationwide.

"During the listing phase, all residential and economic units were geo-tagged along with classification of economic activities as per international standard. The self-enumeration portal was very well received by the people, who counted themselves using the optional method. Data is being verified with technical support from the National Database and Registration Authority. Currently, the final phase of the census i.e. enumeration is under way. It will continue until April 4 for the collection of data about household members and their demographic characteristics, various socio-economic indicators as well as housing characteristics," he said.

The chief census commissioner said the digital census ensured transparency, data-driven procedures, real-time monitoring of progress through geotagging using GIS systems, and wider acceptability of census results.

He said the digital census featured advanced GIS technology and geotagging, which captured and monitored the enumeration and listing of every location across the country and thus, ensuring utmost accuracy, transparency and credibility of the exercise.

Dr Naeem said data from the digital census would help the government plan for people in a better way.

"It [census] is vital for formulating informed policies, data-driven decisions and evidence-based plans," he said.

He said the digital census form automatically skipped education and occupation-related questions for children less than five years of age and that the children aged under 10 years were automatically marked as 'never married' by default.

The chief census commissioner said all people would be counted even if they were unable to produce CNIC or legal identity at the time of census.

"For the children, CNIC or legal identity number will be captured as per their Form B if available," he said.

Dr Naeem said the PBS's technical team were analysing and assessing the data and trends on day-to-day basis to ensure quality of the data and progress in identified 291 blocks all over the Pakistan. He said physical verification and digital monitoring was being used for quality assurance.

"The trends are being analysed using data of recent demographic survey and demographic techniques as well as data of last census. The quality of data is being ensured through post enumeration survey by using computer-assisted telephonic interview," he said.

The chief census commissioner said a call centre was working 24/7 for people's facilitation and assistance. He also said the access of real time monitoring dashboard had been provided to all chief secretaries, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other government functionaries to monitor the progress of the digital census.

Dr Naeem said the census software and application had been developed and tested multiple times to ensure the best possible quality of data. Declaring citizens the most important stakeholders and beneficiary of the census, he urged them to ensure their full participation in the exercise.

"Participation in the census is not only our moral and legal obligation but also an opportunity to the government to develop evidence-based policy planning for ensuring our rights and better service delivery on our doorstep," he said.