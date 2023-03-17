Empowering citizens’ role in polls stressed

Islamabad: Citizens have been turned merely into voters, while civil society has been profoundly weakened in recent decades and the trend must be reversed.
This was stated by PATTAN and Coalition 38 – an umbrella organisation of nearly 200 civil society organisations, labour unions, and intellectuals. They said in a statement that political class instead of deepening its roots in people alienated itself from citizens and social movements. As a result, elections failed to deepen democratic norms, provide good governance, and establish political stability in the country.
This situation could be reversed by enhancing and empowering citizens’ role in elections and beyond, it said. In this regard, the coalition developed a Participatory Election Observation and Analysis Programme (PEOAP) was formed.
