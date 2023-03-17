 
Friday March 17, 2023
Nominated

By PR
March 17, 2023

LAHORE: Syed Alamdar Hussain Shah, founder New York Chamber of Small Business Corporation, the US, has been nominated as a focal person for overseas Pakistanis in the US by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, Government of Pakistan.The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Islamabad issued a nomination letter.