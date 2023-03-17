Secy for enhanced facilities to industrialists

LAHORE: Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta has directed to ensure enhanced facilities to the industrialists. He issued this direction during his visit to PIEDMC city office in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate on Thursday.

PIEDMC CEO Ali Muazzam Syed gave a detailed briefing on development projects, one window operations and facilities being provided to industrialists. Ehsan Bhutta reviewed the marketing and other departments of PIEDMC. MD PSIC Asim Javed, VC Tianjin University of Technology and General Manager Business Development Amina Faisal and other officers concerned were also present at the occasion.