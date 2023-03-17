CM, Vietnam envoy discuss promotion of bilateral trade

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Mr Nguyen Tien Phong called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the chief minister noted the vast opportunities available for increasing bilateral trade in several sectors, including textiles, information technology, health, tourism, and education. He also emphasised the importance of a greater exchange of delegations to enhance bilateral relations and stressed the need for urgent measures to benefit from each other's experiences.

The chief minister remarked that the Punjab province could benefit from Vietnam's experience in the field of tourism, as it has strengthened its economy in just a few years. Nguyen Tien Pong expressed his desire to further promote economic ties between the two countries, citing a lot of potential for increasing bilateral trade and economic relations.