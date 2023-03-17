 
March 17, 2023
Lahore

Moot on climate change ends

By Our Correspondent
March 17, 2023

LAHORE: The two-day international conference “Climate Change: Challenges and Responses” organised by Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) concluded on Thursday.

According to a press release, policymakers, academicians, climate change activists and researchers from around the globe discussed pressing issues relating to climate change during the conference.