Governor lauds expats’ services for country

LAHORE: A delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Chairman Implementation Human Rights Forum Samuel Payra called on Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the services of overseas Pakistanis for the country are valuable. He said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the country and they always helped their country generously in difficult times.

The governor said that the services of the minorities for the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan are also praise worthy. He said that so far many events related to the minorities have been organised in the Governor's House.

Chairman Implement Human Rights Forum Samuel Pyara said that the constitution of Pakistan is the best constitution in the world regarding the protection of minority rights. Former Mayor Rugby, Dr James Shera, Kashif Nemet Advocate High Court, Bishop Dr Yusuf Nadeem Bhandar were part of delegation.