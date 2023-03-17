Wasa’s ‘Save Water’ awareness drive from 22nd

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will conduct a weak-long awareness campaign to celebrate World Water Day on March 22, 2023 with the slogan of ‘Save Water’.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Thursday. Wasa’s revenue and operation wing officers attended the meeting. During the meeting, MD Wasa reminded that all directors shall be fully responsible for revenue and operation of their towns and directed them to take strict action against all illegal activities including connections and water theft. MD Wasa said that all directors should re-survey their areas thoroughly and make recommendations for increasing recovery from defaulters and avoid water theft. He said besides this action should also be taken against wastage of water. He said as per court order, fines of Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 will be imposed on domestic and commercial consumers respectively for water wastage.

The meeting was told that Deputy Director Jubilee Town Munir Afzal recovered Rs85 lakhs and DMD Mian Munir presented the cheques to MD Wasa. It was told that the recovery of Rs25 lakh was made from Dream Garden, Rs22 lakhs from Valencia Town, Rs20 lakhs from Planning and Design Housing Society, Rs6 lakh from PCSIR, Rs5 lakh from Telecom Society, Rs4 lakh 50 thousand from Westwood and Rs2 lakh from Ihsan Cotton Industries.

clean environment: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that researchers from different disciplines should work together in order to provide protection to wild animals, highlight the problems of environmental pollution and ensure the delivery of clean water.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 41st three-day International Pakistan Congress of Zoology organised by the Punjab University Institute of Zoology in collaboration with the Zoological Society of Pakistan.