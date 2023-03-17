1,636 BHUs, 316 RHCs made functional: minister

LAHORE: Minister for primary and secondary healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, has said that 1,636 BHUs and 316 RHCs have been made functional 24/7 after their up-gradation. The minister visited the IRMNCH and PHCIP offices to review its projects here Thursday where Program Directors Dr Khalil Sakhani and Dr Akhtar Rasheed briefed him in detail. Dr Jamal Nasir said that around 700,000 deliveries were being reported annually at these health facilities under IRMNCH. He said that the nutrition programme was screening 3.9 million children annually and providing food supplements to the malnourished children. The minister said that under RAS, antenatal and post-natal patients were being extended ambulance facility free-of-cost. He said that an effective mechanism would be devised to monitor the activities of IRMNCH and PHCIP.

health security moot: The two-day International Conference on Health Security (ICHS) concluded with recommendation to promote community engagement in health emergency preparedness and response through education, training and participation in decision-making processes.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presided over the concluding ceremony of the conference organised by the UVAS. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Organising Secretary (ICHS) conference Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, renowned veterinary and medical practitioners participated. Addressing the audience, Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed working on the dairy sector by utilising modern technologies to enhance milk and meat production. He said strong linkages were required to fill the gap between consumers’ demand and product quality research.