Spain outlaws cruelty to animals

MADRID: Spain’s parliament on Thursday gave the green light to an animal welfare law, while also amending the penal code to bring in stiffer penalties for abuses.
“This is a very important day because parliament has passed the first animal rights law,” since Spain returned to democracy following the 1975 death of dictator Francisco Franco, said Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra of the hard-left Podemos party.
The law ends “the impunity of animal abusers in an achievement that responds to the sensibilities of our fellow citizens,” she said. The legislation makes it obligatory for anyone adopting a dog to undergo “training” and imposes a ban on leaving a dog alone for more than 24 hours. It also makes it obligatory for owners to sterilise cats in a bid to control births and avoid the abandonment or killing of unwanted litters.
