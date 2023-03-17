Meta maps way to ‘kill’ online deception campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta on Thursday released a framework for exposing and combating malicious online campaigns from election lies to terrorist recruitment.
A paper authored by Meta´s Ben Nimmo and Eric Hutchins details how to create a “kill chain” for targeting key links in deception operations aimed at duping people online. “Human stupidity is one of the great powers in the universe, but this kill chain is trying to identify all the different kinds of operations that can try to target human weakness,” Nimmo told AFP.
“The goal is to stop the attackers before ever reaching the target.” The hacker community has long joked that there is no patch for human gullibility, such as computer users being duped into clicking on booby-trapped links or sharing login credentials at bogus websites.
Advances in generative artificial intelligence that can crank out convincing but fake profile photos, voices and written replies give hackers, criminals and con artists more ways to deceive people online.
