Helicopter crash kills five in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

ARBIL, Iraq: Five people including members of a rebel Kurdish group often targeted by Turkiye have been killed in a helicopter crash in northern Iraq, authorities said on Thursday, noting the cause was unknown.
The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) -- which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation -- told AFP it was “investigating” the crash, without confirming or denying deaths among its ranks or whether the helicopter belonged to them.
The aircraft, a Eurocopter AS350, crashed on Wednesday evening in Dohuk province in Iraq´s autonomous Kurdistan region, “killing all passengers”, Kurdish counter-terrorism services said. Lawk Ghafuri, the head of foreign media relations in the Kurdistan regional government, tweeted that “at least five passengers of the helicopter” had been killed.
