Two police officers shot dead in western Canada

OTTAWA: Two police officers were shot dead in the line of duty early on Thursday in Edmonton in Canada´s western Alberta province, officials said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences to the families and colleagues of the officers, who local media reported were responding to a domestic call. “Every day, police officers put themselves in harm´s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,” Trudeau tweeted.
WARSAW: Polish counter-intelligence has dismantled a Russian spy ring that gathered information on military equipment...
MADRID: Spain’s parliament on Thursday gave the green light to an animal welfare law, while also amending the penal...
SAN FRANCISCO: Meta on Thursday released a framework for exposing and combating malicious online campaigns from...
ARBIL, Iraq: Five people including members of a rebel Kurdish group often targeted by Turkiye have been killed in a...
WASHINGTON: The US maternal mortality rate surged in 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Black women...
PARIS: Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during...