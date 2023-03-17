Two police officers shot dead in western Canada

OTTAWA: Two police officers were shot dead in the line of duty early on Thursday in Edmonton in Canada´s western Alberta province, officials said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences to the families and colleagues of the officers, who local media reported were responding to a domestic call. “Every day, police officers put themselves in harm´s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,” Trudeau tweeted.