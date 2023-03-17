Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed

PARIS: Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during their career, according to a survey published on Thursday.

In the survey, which included more than 5,000 researchers across 117 countries, 49 percent of women scientists reported that they had “personally experienced at least one situation” of harassment.

Nearly half of the cases took place after the MeToo movement emerged in 2017, according to the survey, which was conducted by the Ipsos polling firm on behalf of the L´Oreal Foundation. For 65 percent of the women, the harassment had a negative impact on their careers. Just one in five of the victims reported the harassment to their institution.

The respondents to the questionnaire worked in fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The respondents said they had been in a situation where someone was “inappropriately and repeatedly referring to me as a girl... doll, babe or chick,” or otherwise insulting them.