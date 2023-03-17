South Korea hits record-low weddings as birth rate plunges

SEOUL: The number of South Koreans who tied the knot last year hit a record low, figures showed on Thursday, compounding looming demographic woes in a country with the world´s lowest birth rate.

Some 192,000 couples got married last year, according to the data released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, down by more than 40 percent from a decade earlier in 2012, when 327,000 couples had wed.

This is the lowest number of marriages in a year since records began in 1970. The average age for men getting married for the first time was 33.7 years old, a record high, the data showed, while the age for brides also hit a record high of 31.3 years old for marriage.

They represent an increase of 1.6 years for men and 1.9 for women for first-time marriage from a decade earlier.

Nearly 80 percent of couples who got married last year were doing so for the first time. The new data comes as South Korea is grappling with a chronic decline in its birth rate, with the lowest ever number of babies -- 249,000 -- born last year, breaking a previous record low in 2021.