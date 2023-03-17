South Korea hits record-low weddings as birth rate plunges

SEOUL: The number of South Koreans who tied the knot last year hit a record low, figures showed on Thursday, compounding looming demographic woes in a country with the world´s lowest birth rate.
Some 192,000 couples got married last year, according to the data released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, down by more than 40 percent from a decade earlier in 2012, when 327,000 couples had wed.
This is the lowest number of marriages in a year since records began in 1970. The average age for men getting married for the first time was 33.7 years old, a record high, the data showed, while the age for brides also hit a record high of 31.3 years old for marriage.
They represent an increase of 1.6 years for men and 1.9 for women for first-time marriage from a decade earlier.
Nearly 80 percent of couples who got married last year were doing so for the first time. The new data comes as South Korea is grappling with a chronic decline in its birth rate, with the lowest ever number of babies -- 249,000 -- born last year, breaking a previous record low in 2021.
WARSAW: Polish counter-intelligence has dismantled a Russian spy ring that gathered information on military equipment...
MADRID: Spain’s parliament on Thursday gave the green light to an animal welfare law, while also amending the penal...
SAN FRANCISCO: Meta on Thursday released a framework for exposing and combating malicious online campaigns from...
ARBIL, Iraq: Five people including members of a rebel Kurdish group often targeted by Turkiye have been killed in a...
WASHINGTON: The US maternal mortality rate surged in 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Black women...
OTTAWA: Two police officers were shot dead in the line of duty early on Thursday in Edmonton in Canada´s western...