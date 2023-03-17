 
Friday March 17, 2023
Newspost

Expensive month

March 17, 2023

As Ramazan approaches, people are bracing themselves for the inevitable rise in the prices of food. This year, the price increase will compound the prevailing inflation, making it difficult for people to enjoy Ramazan.

The government ought to strictly monitor the price levels in the market and ensure that people do not suffer financially during this special time.

Sheraz Ali

Karachi