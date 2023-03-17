Not this year

Wealthier Muslim countries, such as the UAE, offer price discounts during Ramazan to prevent any financial burden for the people and in keeping with the charitable spirit of the month. Things are different here, unfortunately.

In Pakistan, there are those vendors who take advantage of people during the holy month and then there is its government, which always fails to stop it from happening. The government must understand the situation of the people, who are already suffering from double-digit inflation and ensure that the years-old practice of increasing prices during Ramazan does not repeat itself this year.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Sukkur