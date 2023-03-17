Agreement signed for health, education of cops

MARDAN: District Police Officer Najibur Rehman has signed an agreement with health and educational institutions for special concessions and discount for the families of the police force in terms of healthcare and education.

A police spokesman said that the official signed an agreement with Medi Health Laboratory and ASPIRE Grammar School in Mardan district to provide concessions to the serving cops, police martyrs and their families in the district.

As per the agreement between Mardan Police and the healthcare and educational institutions, both the Medi Health Lab and ASPIRE Grammar School would give 50% concession in fee to the cops and their families for medical tests as well as enrolment for education in various classes.