HEC directed to build performance management system for varsities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to create a thorough framework for a cutting-edge performance management system for universities to encourage the higher education sector to play a role in the socioeconomic growth of the nation.

The minister gave the directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the framework for an institutional performance audit of public sector universities. The meeting was attended by the officials of HEC, Member Science & Technology, Planning Commission and other stakeholders. He directed HEC to ensure quality standards in the higher education sector in light of the seven parameters i.e Academic quality (teaching and learning) and Curricula, Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, Academic -Industry Linkage, Technology Infrastructure and enablement, Corporate Governance, Audit & Finance, Community Service & Engagement and Graduate Quality and employability.

The development of key performance indicators (KPIs) for each standard was another point made by him. Ahsan Iqbal underlined that institutional initiatives should be focused on fostering effective community service and involvement by modifying their teaching and learning methods so that students and teachers can participate in helping to address urgent local and global concerns and difficulties.

The universities should provide opportunities for students to develop soft skills such as communication, teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving. Soft skills are essential for success in the workplace and can help graduates stand out to potential employers. Furthermore, they should establish partnerships with industry partners to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange. The universities should establish sound financial management practices to ensure the responsible use of financial resources, he added. We must help our universities catch up to the top institutions worldwide, he said.

In another meeting, the federal minister reviewed the progress of IT training and certification programmes run by the HEC. The major objective of the meeting was to improve certification programmes by developing a comprehensive structure.