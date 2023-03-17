Telling truth has become biggest crime in Pakistan, says MQM-P chief

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that telling the truth has become the biggest crime in Pakistan and the MQM-P’s fault is that it has sent well-educated youths from the poor and middle class to Parliament to solve their problems.

He said that had the MQM-P’s cause been supported, Pakistan would not have been on the crossroads. In a statement, he said we lived in a system in which farmers and peasants were represented by landlords. Dr Siddiqui remarked that the entire country was currently going through a very critical and important period. There was no country in the history for which two millio.