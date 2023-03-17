IGP orders intensifying action against drug peddlers

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed that the law and order situation should be improved in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad ranges and action against criminal elements should be intensified.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday. The meeting reviewed a progress report on arresting drug, gutka and mawa peddlers, restructuring of the investigation department and provision of security to Chinese residents.

According to the report, 392 suspects belonging to the narcotics mafia and 1,023 others involved in the sale and purchase of gutka and mawa were arrested in the Hyderabad Range. The numbers of such suspects arrested in Mirpurkhas were 54 and 77 respectively, while those caught in Shaheed Benazirabad numbered 281 and 695 respectively.

Inspector General of Police Memon said all the steps taken to restructure the investigation department should be implemented, and talented and professional investigation officers should be appointed for a successful logical conclusion of the cases.

He further said that timely payments of expenses incurred in the investigation should be made possible, and SHOs should handle murder cases themselves. Memon directed that all possible steps should be taken to block the national identity cards and bank accounts of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

He said the overall affairs and measures of the investigation department should be made more integrated and effective as the role of the department was very important in handing down an exemplary punishment to criminals.

The IGP remarked that the reason for the rise in crime in the society was drug addiction, but successful action against drugs, gutka and mawa, and the elimination of elements involved in this act were their targets.

He said unauthorised manpower should be withdrawn and placed at the disposal of the police stations. He asked that his message should be taken to grassroots level. He also ordered improvement in the performance of the subdivision police officers.

The security of Chinese experts and residents associated with various development projects should be made solid and foolproof, he said.