17 animals snatched from dairy farm

Sixteen cattle heads were snatched from the dairy farm of Haji Azeem located in Bhens Colony on Thursday. The Dairy Farm Association (DFA) condemned the incident and urged law enforcement agencies to uproot the evil of crime in the society.

Shakir Umar Gujjar, an official of the DFA, stated that the robbers took away the cattle heads at gunpoint. He also mentioned that such incidents were happening on a daily basis, and farmers were afraid as the police did not take action. “If the police want that the affected dairy farm owners should approach the police, then the police should restore their confidence first.” SHO Adeel Shah said this was the second incident to have occurred in two consecutive days.