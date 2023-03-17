Haleem Adil obtains pre-arrest bail in rioting case

A district and sessions court on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a case pertaining to alleged rioting during a demonstration against the operation carried out to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore.

Half a dozen cases were lodged against PTI leaders and activists after they staged sit-ins in different parts of the city on Tuesday as part of countrywide protests against the siege of the former prime minister's Lahore residence by law enforcement agencies for his arrest.

Sheikh along with three identified and 150 unidentified party activists was booked for allegedly holding a violent protest on the M9 motorway. On Thursday, the PTI leader approached the additional sessions judge (Malir) to obtain bail in order to avoid his arrest in the case.

After hearing initial arguments, the judge granted him pre-arrest bail subject to submission of a surety of Rs10,000. Issuing a notice to the investigation officer, the judge adjourned the hearing until March 30 for confirmation of the interim bail or otherwise.

Advocate Zahoor Mahsud and other PTI lawyers representing the opposition leader contended that a fake case was lodged against him and party activists over a peaceful protest at the instances of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in order to subject them to political vengeance. The court was requested to grant pre-arrest bail to Sheikh.

The case was lodged at the Sachal police station under the sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed on prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of the state.