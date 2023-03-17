MQM-P, GDA not to attend APC on census

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have declined to attend an all parties’ conference (APC) convened by the Pakistan Peoples Party to be held today (Friday) in connection with the digital census.

A spokesperson for the MQM-P said the party had decided not to attend the APC due to preparations for its public meeting on Saturday, March 18, that would be held at the Bagh-e-Jinnah. He explained that the decision was taken by the Rabita Committee of the party.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Thursday, GDA Information Secretary and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahims said the GDA had received an invitation to the APC from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but the alliance had decided not to participate in the conference. He said the GDA was of the view that the PPP had staged a multi-party conference to sabotage their peaceful struggle against the digital census.

He asked the PPP to stop the ‘cat-and-mouse game’ it had been playing with the MQM-P. According to Rahim, all sorts of lofty promises were made with the MQM-P by the PPP and Pakistan Democratic Movement at the time of regime change.

The GDA leader said that after making such promises, the PPP was now holding an APC on the digital census to show its fake sympathies with Sindh.