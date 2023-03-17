Suspect who robbed man of $50,000 held

The District South police on Thursday claimed a major victory in their fight against crime with the arrest of a key member of a gang who had allegedly snatched $50,000 from a citizen in the Clifton locality three months ago.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off, and the police seized a 9mm pistol and two phones from the suspect’s possession. According to the Clifton police, Adnan, son of Yasin, is a habitual criminal who has committed similar crimes with the help of his companions in the past. The gang has been involved in other violent incidents, including killing citizens who resist their mugging attempts. One member of the gang was killed by a guard during a robbery, and another is currently serving time in prison.

The robbery took place three months ago, and the police had been investigating the case since then. The police had registered a case, and the search for the suspects had been ongoing when they received a tip-off that led to Adnan’s arrest.

SP Ahmed Chaudhry lauded the police’s efforts and confirmed that the gang had stolen dollars from a Canadian citizen in the Tipu Sultan police station limits. He added that the suspect had admitted to committing crime since 2006.