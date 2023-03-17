Ghani suggests minimum monthly wage of Rs44,000 for labourers

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said that a labourer in Sindh should get a minimum monthly wage of Rs44,000, given the current state of inflation in the country.

Taking part in the pre-budget discussion in Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said Sindh had become the first province in the country to raise the minimum monthly wage from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000, but this should further be raised, given the high inflation these days.

The minister told the house that they were trying to mediate affairs between the employers, factory owners and labourers to find a middle ground to resolve the minimum wage issue so that an underprivileged worker could honourably feed his family members.

Out of over 600,000 labourers registered with the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI), the Benazir Mazdoor Card (BMC) has been issued to over 100,000 workers in the province, he added.

Ghani said the National Database and Registration Authority had been given the task to issue BMCs to the remaining labourers till May 1 this year. He said that SESSI during the flood emergency of the last years had established medical camps in eight affected districts of the province where its doctors had provided free treatment services and medicines to over 27,000 patients.

He nullified the impression that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh was against the latest digital census in the country, saying that such a perception was nothing but baseless propaganda against the party.

Ghani said the PPP should be duly given the credit that the latest census drive was being held in the country merely after six years instead of the stipulated period of ten years. He said that earlier the Sindh chief minister had raised the issue of the controversial results of the last census in the Council of Common Interests, and the PPP had also taken up the issue in the parliament.

The labour minister said the provinces received fiscal resources on the basis of census results, and a province failed to get its due fiscal share if its population was not accurately counted. He demanded that complete transparency should be maintained in the census drive.

He said the head of every family should receive a text message on his cellular phone informing him about the census data of his house after he went through the enumeration process.

Taking part in the pre-budget discussion, Leader of Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh said that owing to alleged rampant corruption in the affairs of the provincial government, the people of Sindh were deprived of basic necessities of life, including health, education and sanitation services.

He lamented that sanitation affairs of the province were in shambles so much so that the entire province had virtually transformed into a garbage dumping site. Sheikh said the Sindh government had failed to provide clean potable water to every household in the province, while the concerned residents had no option but to depend on the water tanker service for this basic facility.

He claimed that the government-run hospitals in the province failed to provide basic treatment services despite the fact that the health department had a budgetary allocation of billions of rupees.

Sheikh said the government had also failed to resolve the issue of out-of-school children despite spending over Rs1,000 billion on the education sector.

He alleged that corrupt practices had become rampant in every department of the government, and the annual audit report issued by the auditor general also revealed a similar sorry state of affairs about government.

He said no operation against the heinous dacoits in lawless riverine areas of Sindh could succeed until there was definite action against the influential backers of these heavily armed bandits. He lamented that the Karachi police had failed to protect its own headquarters from the terrorists and there was no hope that the lives and belongings of the people in the city would remain safe.

The opposition leader further said that the Sindh government had failed to complete the Safe City project to secure the residents of Karachi despite the delay of several years. He said two legislators of Pakistan the Tehreek-e-Insaf (Arsalan Taj and Shahnawaz Jadoon) were behind bars, but the production orders were not being issued by the assembly secretariat to let them attend the proceedings of the house.

He said he was hopeful that Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani would issue production orders in favour of the two imprisoned lawmakers of the PTI. He also condemned the action of the law-enforcement agencies at Zaman Park, Lahore, to arrest Imran Khan.