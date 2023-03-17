PSX signs deal with CISI, IFMP

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) UK and the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) for the development of human resources engaged in the capital markets, a statement said on Thursday.

The MoU, which was signed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), aims to upgrade the skillsets of market intermediaries, provide enhanced quality of services to clients, and augment investor confidence.

The collaboration will introduce widely recognised qualifications such as Certificate in Securities (Pakistan) and International Certificate in Wealth & Investment Management (Pakistan), benefitting salespersons, traders, and investors, and improving market participant experience across all asset classes and offerings available at PSX.

CISI's technical qualifications will form a key component for the new certifications, and individuals will have an opportunity to achieve a global qualification combined with local applicability through IFMP.