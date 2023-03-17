Gold prices up Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,100/tola on Thursday.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs203,500/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs943 to Rs174,468.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,926/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,150/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,843.27.
Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000/tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
