Stocks fall as investors weigh uncertainty over IMF renewal

Stocks closed lower on Thursday in a rangebound session as investors waited for a staff-level agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 179.95 points or 0.43 percent to 41,694.09 points against 41,874.04 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,123.45 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,641.23 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a rangebound session was recorded at the PSX Thursday.

“The market opened in the green zone and traded within a narrow range throughout the day reaching an intraday high of 244.99 points as investors wait for the government and IMF to reach a SLA between the government and IMF,” it reported.

Market participation remained dull due to the prevailing political uncertainty and low volumes were recorded across the board as investors booked profit at the day's end.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 70 points or 0.45 percent to 15,518.24 points compared with 15,588.24 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by one million shares to 234.696 million shares from 233.271 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs7.462 billion from Rs8.441 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.354 trillion from Rs6.387 trillion. Out of 341 companies active in the session, 186 closed in green, 128 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said, “During trading hours, it was observed that investors opted to switch to the construction sector especially cement and steel stocks from energy sector stocks. This transition can be attributed to the recent drawdown in global oil prices which triggered post US banking crisis that started last week.”

During the day, E&P, tech, and fertiliser sectors contributed negatively to the index where POL, OGDC, SYS, DAWH & PPL lost 196 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, HBL, EFERT and SEARL witnessed some buying interest as they added 56 points collectively, today.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of J.D.W. Sugar, which rose by Rs24.76 to Rs356.09 per share, followed by Archroma Pak, which increased by Rs20 to Rs445 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs180 to Rs5,115 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs129.03 to Rs1,591.47 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed bearish as investors weigh uncertainty over IMF program renewal after reports over IMF conditions on written assurances from friendly countries over support commitments.”

He said that uncertainty over debt repayments on delays of IMF program revival, and surge in maturing dollar bond yields near 106 percent played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-114.0 points), miscellaneous (-67.0 points), technology & communication (-21.8 points), inv. banks / inv. cos. / securities cos. (-20.2 points), and power generation & distribution (-15.4 points).

Telecard Limited remained the volume leader with 14.286 million shares which increased by 12 paisas to Rs8.27 per share. It was followed by Ghani Glo Hol with 11.906 million shares, which rose by 48 paisas to Rs12.35 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Maple Leaf, TPL Properties, AGP Limited, WorldCall Telecom, Pak Int. Bulk, Fauji Cement, D.G.K. Cement and Cnergyico PK.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 59.302 million shares from 53.256 million shares.