Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee closed slightly higher on Thursday amid a sluggish dollar demand from importers and better supplies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 282.42 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 282.85. It increased by 0.15 percent day-on-day. However, the domestic currency ended unchanged at 285.50 to the dollar in the open market.

“Importers lowered their demand for dollars, while exporters sold dollars, which aided the rupee's appreciation,” said a currency dealer.

Analysts predict that the country's economy will experience some relief as a result of events on the international markets and the falling prices of commodities. The biggest item on our import cost, oil, saw a 5 percent decline on Wednesday. Oil prices have fallen 13 percent this month alone, which could lower yearly import bill by $2–3 billion.

The market anticipates that the International Monetary Fund's issues have been resolved, and any favourable news is anticipated for next week.