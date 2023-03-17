SBP forex reserves rise to $4.31bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slightly increased by $18 million to $4.319 billion in the week ending March 10, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The total reserves of the country stand at $9.846 billion, of which $5.527 billion are held by commercial banks.

The SBP’s reserves are enough to cover around one month of imports.

The central bank didn’t mention reason for an uptick in its reserves. However, analysts assume the central bank is buying liquidity from the market to bolster its dollar stockpile.

“SBP has been buying dollars from the interbank market, becoming more aggressive on Thursdays as that is the day that balances of forex reserves are published,” said Tresmark in a client note on Saturday.

Moreover, the improvement in remittances also helped increase the country’s foreign reserves. Remittances from Pakistani expatriate workers rose 5 percent month-on-month to $2 billion in February.

The government has so far been unsuccessful in securing a bailout from the IMF. The lender of the last resort is asking that friendly nations' obligations to Islamabad be fulfilled, according to finance minister Ishaq Dar. This is the only thing keeping the $6.5 billion programme from moving forward again after it was stalled in November.

Speaking during the Senate’s session, Dar said, “At the time of previous reviews, certain friendly countries made commitments to bilaterally support Pakistan. But the IMF is now asking that they should actually complete and materialise those commitments.

Out of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) approved rollover facility of $1.3 billion, which was earlier repaid by Pakistan to ICBC in recent months, documentation for the second disbursement of $500 million has been completed by the Finance ministry for the release of funds to the SBP, Dar shared via Twitter.