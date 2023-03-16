Aitzaz slams institutions for chasing politicians

ISLAMABAD: Leading constitutional expert and former senator Aitzaz Ahsan on Wednesday, in a Senate special session, raised alarm over the rising political polarisation in the country and cautioned none would be safe.

Delivering his speech during the inaugural sitting of the three-day special session to mark the golden jubilee of the Senate, Aitzaz made an indirect reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He regretted that the house of a civilian politician was being raided on the orders of another civilian politician. This should not have happened. “The state institutions are after one politician and tomorrow will be after someone else and so on, and none of us will be safe,” he warned.

About the Upper House of Parliament, he maintained that the Senate has an important role in maintaining a balance between the federation and the federating units and noted that the situation in Balochistan would worsen if the matter was left merely with the military institutions.

He emphasised that the armed forces did not have a political solution while the people of the province felt deprived and wanted an end to their issues. He dilated on explosions in the province and attacks on the Hazara community, stressing that the Senate should play a more active role in redressing the grievances of Baloch.

A strong call was also made in the Senate for institution of Register of Honour and Fame and Register of Horror and Shame to honour and condemn those who protected and subverted the Constitution respectively. The sitting and former members of the Senate highlighted the cardinal importance of the Senate in upholding and protecting the Constitution to take Pakistan forward, mitigating sufferings of the most backward areas. They spoke after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani formally inaugurated the events at a ceremony at the Parliament House by presiding over the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan.

Outspoken former senator Farhatullah Babar proposed the institution of two national registers to commemorate those who rendered sacrifices for upholding the Constitution and to condemn those who subverted it. He proposed a white ‘Register of Honour and Fame’ to list those who drafted the Constitution and defended it with their life and liberty and a black ‘Register of Horror and Shame’ to record the names of those who violated the Constitution. Any celebration of the golden jubilee of the Constitution, he emphasized, would be incomplete without devising a mechanism for making a clear cut distinction between those who made and upheld the Constitution and those who subverted it and plunged the nations in deep crisis.

Leader of House in Senate Ishaq Dar thanked the chairman Senate and his team for arranging the golden jubilee special celebrations in a befitting manner and noted that the occasion was important to highlight the achievements made by the Senate over the past five decades and also to reflect on its rich history. Senator Dar, who is federal minister for Finance, said in categorical terms that Pakistan’s progress, stability and prosperity were rooted in the continuity of the democratic system and collaborative sustained efforts. He spoke highly of those behind the framing of the 1973 Constitution and remarked: “We must acknowledge the visionary leaders who opted for the Constitution of 1973. Let’s renew our pledge for a pluralistic and dynamic Pakistan.”

Former senator and ex-governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana blamed politicians for making the way for interventions from time to time and called for self-accountability. “There has been a lot of hue and cry over encroachment on the parliament’s powers but it is we who give them the way. If we shut doors of this House, who can anyone step in,” he said. He raised a question how on the dictation of an individual, two provincial assemblies could be dissolved, overlooking the Constitution, and wondered how while talking about Article 63, Article 95 could be made completely redundant.

Former senator and veteran politician Raja Zafarul Haq said he considered the Senate a family due to its representation of all the federating units and the respect it gave to everyone. He said the Senate was a unique body of Pakistan as there were many other bicameral legislatures all over the world, like the one in India and the US, but it enjoyed a separate status due to equal representation of all. He was of the view that there was room to increase the powers of the Senate in financial matters, as presently only the National Assembly could approve the budget. He believed economic justice and growth of economic institutions would lead to strengthening of the democratic system.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar called for retrospection and said there was a need to ‘look into our past and foresee our future’, emphasising the founders of the Constitution created the Senate to give representation to small provinces and communities.

Former deputy chairman Senate Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali recalled the political struggle for the supremacy of democracy in Pakistan and suggested a direct election of the Senate of Pakistan. He also advocated more financial powers and authority for the Senate to serve the country in a better way.

Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour urged the political leadership to demonstrate political wisdom at this critical juncture and sit together to evolve a joint strategy to bring the country out of the current economic crisis. He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the front-line province in the war against terrorism, was again facing a wave of terrorism. Senator Hidayatullah Shah said that the Senate represented all the federating units and it should ensure decency in politics, which was rare in today’s politics. Former Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said the Senate should review its role and determine whether it had succeeded in addressing the issues of federating units. He said the powers of every institution were determined in the Constitution, but, unfortunately, some of them exceeded their powers.

In his opening remarks, the chairman Senate welcomed all provincial and national leaders, former and current senators along with other guests to the memorable gathering held to celebrate and honour the half-a-century journey of the Upper House of Parliament. He said this memorial session was significant due to its constitutional and historic importance and an occasion to highlight the visionary determination of the founders of the House who took this decision 50 years back.

Sanjrani highlighted the constitutional history of the evolution of the parliament from the first session of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan held on 10th August 1947 in Karachi to the approval of the third Constitution of 1973 that was approved on 10th April 1973 and led to the creation of the Senate. He expressed his pleasure in witnessing the Senate’s landmark legislation despite regional, local and political chaos over the decades that protected the rights of all. On the occasion, a commemorative stamp issued by the Pakistan Post, a commemorative coin and a medallion were also unveiled in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in his speech said the golden jubilee celebrations indicated 50 years of the Senate’s contribution to strengthening democracy and ensuring national cohesion. He said this day also marked the achievements of parliamentary system and its contribution to the country’s development. Outlining the perspective and brief history of the Senate, he said it was the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which came out with a second House named Senate. He said: “The provincial autonomy was the long-demanded right of provinces brought about by the 18th Amendment to the Constitution that gave a new and dynamic role to the Senate and strengthened the parliamentary democracy in the country.”

“A bicameral legislature has become the necessity of multicultural federations since it best satisfies the needs of the federating units by giving them equal representation to participate in legislation and accountability processes,” he noted. On the critical role played by the Senate, he said it had served a critical check on the power of the executive and had been instrumental in shaping legislative policies. He paid glowing tributes to ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto under whose leadership, the Constitution of 1973 was drafted and adopted, which remained the supreme law of the land to this day. However, he noted: “Today, Pakistan stands at a crossroads. We are facing many challenges, but we also have many opportunities.” The NA speaker emphasized working across party lines and personal interests for progress, prosperity and peace as it was not time to rest on laurels.

Earlier, the Chair directed the leader of house in Senate to move a motion to convert the House into the Committee of the Whole from time to time during the special commemorative session for the address of the honourable guests. The motion was carried unanimously by the House. The chairman Senate presented the special medallion to the leader of house and all others who addressed after him.

Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman said the Constitution of Pakistan should be respected and the state should be built as per the teachings of Islam. Senator Behramand Tangi demanded more financial powers for the Senate, especially in the budget and hoped that the chairman Senate would play his role in this connection. Senator Danesh Kumar said the Senate represented all federating units of the country, adding that seats were reserved for minorities in the parliament after the passage of the 18th Amendment and demanded more seats for minorities to address related issues.

Former chairman Senate, Senator Farooq H Naek, said the Senate played a central role in the advancement of Pakistan during the last 50 years and it had been a symbol of democracy and solidarity. “The Senate is a platform to protect the rights of people by maintaining balance in parliament. We must acknowledge the challenges lying ahead and need to work together beyond party politics,” he emphasised. Senator Hidayatullah said the economic situation of the country was bad and political wisdom should be demonstrated to overcome these crises.