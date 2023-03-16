Four die after falling into gutter in Buner

DAGGAR: Four people lost their lives while attempting to save two teenagers, who had fallen into a gutter while cleaning it in Chenglai village of Khadukhel in Buner.
Police said the incident occurred when 16-year-old Muhammad, son of Ghulam Akbar, fainted and fell into the gutter.
His brother Hamid attempted to save him, but they both fell into the gutter. When the family members screamed for help, two neighbours, Jangriz Khan and Reesan, jumped into the gutter to rescue the two teenagers. However, they also lost their lives in the process.
