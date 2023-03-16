Jiu Jitsu championship to start from March 18

PESHAWAR: The 14th National Jiujutsu Championship will start on March 18 in Peshawar in which male and female players from all over the country will take part.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiujutsu Association
Secretary Tehseenullah told reporters Wednesday that the championship would continue for two days.
The official said the championship will be played at the Peshawar Sports Complex under the aegis of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiujutsu Association with the support of the Pakistan Jiujutsu Federation. Teams from all four provinces would be there.
He said Syed Abid Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiujutsu Association president will be the chief guest.
