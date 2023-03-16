Italy boat sink victim laid to rest

PESHAWAR: A teenager, Azaan Afridi, who drowned when a shift carrying illegal migrants sank in Italy, was laid to rest here on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred on February 26. The body of the young man was recovered four days after the tragedy. It was shifted to Peshawar on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer was offered at the Izzat Khan Chowk in Gulberg No 3 and the youth was laid to rest in the presence of a large number of relatives and friends.