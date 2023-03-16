MoU signed to promote industries-academia linkages

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and CECOS University of Information Technology and Emerging Sciences Peshawar have entered into an agreement to promote industries-academia linkages as well as launch joint research and technical skill training programmes.
SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and CECOS University IT and Emerging Sciences Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr Naseer Ahmad signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony, said in a press release.
Muhammad Ishaq described the MoU as a welcoming step to strengthen industries-academia linkages. He said highly-qualified youth were facing hardships in getting jobs, stressing the need for pragmatic steps for the promotion of entrepreneurship.
