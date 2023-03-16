IGP visits F-8 courts, various duty points

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited F-8 courts and various duty points and met with the officials of Islamabad capital police who were performing duties in order to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital, a police spokesman said.

He said that the IGP Islamabad has directed the police officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation.

“Will take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from the anti-social elements” IGP Islamabad said while addressing the police officials.

He further said that all the officials who are performing duties are putting their best efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the capital.