200 trees rooted out due to non-cooperation of locals

Islamabad: Some 200 trees planted by the civic agency in coordination with the environmentalists at Saidpur Sports Ground have gone to waste due to the non-cooperation of the local people.

According to the details, the young environmentalists approached the civic agency and prepared a plan to plant these trees in open sports grounds in the scenic Saidpur area. The saplings were provided by the civic agency and planted by environmental activists. The local people were advised to keep their goats and cattle away from this area till the full growth of these trees. Initially, the local people extended their cooperation but later they changed their attitude and let their cattle graze freely in the area. Resultantly, all trees vanished with the passage of time, and efforts of young activists to increase the green cover of the area failed.

On the other hand, these activists had also launched a campaign to clean nullah and other areas of Saidpur where trash and waste material started blocking the natural flow of water.

It was a successful cam­paign as the civic agency provided its trained staff for this purpose. Unfortunately, the situation is again getting worse as the local people especially the shopkeepers and restaurant owners are continuously throwing waste into the nullah. When contacted, an official said “We have introduced a law to take action against all those who throw waste material into nullah and streams. A number of successful campaigns have recently been launched in which waste material and other pollutants were removed from various parts of the Nullah Leh.” “The tree plantation campaign always needs the cooperation of the local people because they must own this initiative to make it a success,” he said.