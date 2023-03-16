Chinese Embassy provides 250 bulletproof jackets to police

Islamabad: The delegation of the China Embassy on Wednesday visited the Central Police Office and provided 250 bulletproof jackets for Islamabad Capital Police, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the delegation along with senior officers. Additional Secretary Interior Ministry Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry and IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan thanked the delegation and said that China has always provided all kinds of assistance in the work of the police which is a living example of Pakistan-China eternal friendship.

The delegation including the Police Counsellor China Embassy Mr. Li Qingchun, Second Secretaries Mr. Xu Peng and Mr. Liu Xinhua provided 250 bulletproof jackets to Islamabad Capital Police, Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Police in the ceremony. Additional Secretary Interior Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry was the chief guest in the ceremony while IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, officers of Islamabad Capital Police, DIG Logistics Punjab Police Athar Ismail, Deputy Commandant Elite Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Tariq were also present on the occasion.

A total of 50 bulletproof jackets were provided to CPO Headquarters Islamabad Owais Ahmed Malik, 100 jackets to DIG Athar Ismail from Punjab Police, and 100 jackets to SSP Irfan Tariq from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. On the occasion, Police Counsellor China Embassy said that Pakistan Police have always made great sacrifices to eliminate terrorism and extremism. He said that the Chinese Embassy is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to law enforcement agencies. Additional Secretary Interior Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry said that he is grateful to

the Chinese Embassy for providing all kinds of assistance

in the work of the police and this equipment will be help-

ful to the police.