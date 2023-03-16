Al-Khidmat organises donor conference

Islamabad: The Al Khidmat Foundation organised, Re-build Turkiye, Syria, and Pakistan's Donor Conference in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The purpose of the conference was to collect funds for the rehabilitation of the earthquake-hit population of Syria and Turkiye and Pakistan's flood affectees.

Vice Al Khidmat Foundation, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, Agosh UK President Dr. Adeel Riaz, Ex Member European Parliament Amjad Bashir, and influential personalities of the Pakistani community also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Abdus Shakoor said that Al Khidmat Foundation for its services to humanity has become a reliable name in the international community.