Digital skill development project for women starts

LAHORE: Aiming to train female students, Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and a local school have launched an innovative digital skill development programme.

This programme will also help to ascertain how Pakistan’s female citizens can be best encouraged to participate in the workforce. In this pilot programme, female students from select government colleges will be given access to digital courses that are in high demand in the current job market. This pilot programme is unique because it engages both the female students and their parents to understand the underlying reasons of why parents proactively do not invest in daughters’ education and identify relevant factors that prevent girls from taking up skills training programmes.

The pilot programme is part of PSDF’s specialised training areas ‘Uraan’ and ‘e-Tayyar’, which aim to develop crucial digital skills amongst its female learners to increase women’s confidence and access to skills that increase their employability. Head of Marketing and Communication at PSDF Akbar Hussain informed that the partnership between PSDF and Lahore School of Economics (LSE) is a step in the right direction. “The pilot programme will train 300 female students in digital skills, and we expect to complete it by May 2023. Students will also receive a stipend upon successful completion of their training. Based on the success and evidence generated by the pilot, we aim to launch this programme on a larger scale so that more women can benefit from this”. One of the key economic issues facing Pakistan is the low level of female participation in the job market. In Punjab alone, there are around 44.5 million females of working age but only a quarter participate in the labour market.