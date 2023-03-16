Students being imparted quality education, minister told

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister School Education Mansoor Qadir along with Secretary School Education Faisal Farid visited Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the minister emphasised that the education is the right of every child to become useful citizen of society. He said the PDS & CEA is providing quality educational facilities to talented youth of lower strata of society to transform their future.

PDS & CEA Managing Director Ahmer Mallick briefed the minister on the performance and results of the Authority. The minister said the PDS & CEA is not only providing quality educational facilities to the students but also guiding them to seek admissions in reputed universities of the country.

He said preparing youth of under-privileged class as a useful citizen is a national cause and they would be brought in the mainstream of the competitive world. He also directed the Authority to develop in students the modern trends especially by developing IT skills in them. He also highlighted the importance of greenery and instructed to make all possible efforts to make the Daanish Campuses green. Ahmer Mallick said Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority has transformed into the largest social equity educational project. Wherein, the talented youth of the marginalized communities are provided with an opportunity to transform their future through provision of free quality education with all other allied facilities.