Cop shot at

LAHORE: A CIA official was shot at and wounded by unidentified persons in the Shad Bagh area on Wednesday.
The victim identified as ASI Imran posted in CIA Kotwali was on his way back home from duty when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him near Sher Shah Road in Shad Bagh, as a result of which, Imran Jutt was injured.
