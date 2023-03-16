Govt urged to address issues of first digital census

LAHORE: Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Wednesday has called the attention of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the federal government regarding the several complications found in the ongoing First Digital Census across Pakistan.

CSJ Chairman Wajahat Masood and Executive Director Peter Jacob in a joint statement observed that the field operation of census had confronted several obstacles. They appreciated the positive developments such as provision of helpline to assist and resolve complaints related to the census, however, due to a lack of information and trust, the public response to the census teams is not encouraging.

The statement said that a vast majority of the population appears to be unaware of the census process, which multiplied the difficulties of enumerators. PBS is also actively updating its social media platforms but less in the mainstream media.

Referring to media reports, the statement underlined the manifestation of lack of preparation, training of field enumerators and insufficient staff. The observation by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of the census process shows that the enumerators were also facing issues in finding locations on tablets for houses to be geo-tagged.

The staff complained about insufficient payments to carry out their duties in the field, which affected their work. The authorities should ensure the timely provision of funds to avoid delays. They also urged the govt to beef up security especially after the recent attacks on census teams in Dera Ismail Khan and Swabi.

Peter Jacob observed that his organisation held numerous meetings with PBS and gave recommendations to ensure the census process is, participatory, transparent, and inclusive of all beings. He further said that as the count is being conducted across the country with limited resources, PBS must ensure that the above-mentioned issues must be addressed immediately to help in building trust in the system and the final results.