LDA’s TP wing intensifies recovery campaign

LAHORE: Directorate of Town Planning (DTP) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its recovery drive to achieve the total assigned target of Rs8 billion for the year 2022-23.

Data collected from the DTP, the total target assigned to the Directorate of Town Planning for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs8 billion out of which Rs7 billion were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs1 billion under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Till the end of February 2023, the directorate recovered Rs3,775,595,441/-, which was 47 percent of the total assigned target for the year. Data revealed that out of the total target, all the wings of DTP has so far recovered Rs2,381,683,330/- under the head of Permanent Commercialisation Fees, Rs357,493,987/- as Annual Commercialisation fees and Rs1,036,418,124/- under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Individual data revealed that the total target of DTP-I for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs590 million out of which Rs490 million were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs100 million under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Till the end of February 2023, the directorate recovered Rs158,026,992/-, which was only 27 percent of the total target. With this recovery, the directorate was ranked lowest among the other directorates.

Data revealed that out of the total target, DTP-I recovered Rs80,380,923/- under the head of Permanent Commercialisation Fees, Rs43,434,190/- as Annual Commercialization fees and Rs34,211,879/- under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Data showed that the total target of DTP-II for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs990 million out of which Rs840 million were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs150 million under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Till the end of February 2023, the directorate only recovered Rs410,085,373/-, which was 42 percent of the total target. Data revealed that out of the total target, DTP-II recovered Rs301,928,783 under the head of Permanent Commercialisation Fees, Rs25,939,147/- as Annual Commercialisation fees and Rs82,217,443/- under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

The total target of DTP-III for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs2.090 billion out of which Rs1.890 billion were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs200 million under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc. Till the end of February 2023, the directorate recovered Rs1,109,896,558/- which was 53 percent of the total target.

Data revealed that out of the total target, DTP-III recovered Rs566,591,329/- were recovered under the head of Permanent Commercialization Fees, Rs204,759,345/- as Annual Commercialisation fees and Rs338,554,884 under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Total target of DTP-IV for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs1.740 billion out of which Rs1.540 billion were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs200 million under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc. Till the end of February 2023, the directorate recovered Rs1,165,685,774/-, which was 67 percent of the total assigned target. With this recovery, the directorate was ranked first among the other directorates.

Data revealed that out of the total target, DTP-IV recovered Rs8,146,005,625/- under the head of Permanent Commercialisation Fees, Rs53,419,768 as Annual Commercialization fees and Rs297,665,381/- under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

The total target assigned to DTP-V for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs1.600 billion out of which Rs1.400 billion were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs200 million under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Till the end of February 2023, the directorate recovered Rs1,165,685,774/-, which was only 35 percent of the total assigned target. With this recovery, the directorate was termed below average among the other directorates.

Data revealed that out of the total target, DTP-V recovered Rs324,612,671/- under the head of Permanent Commercialisation Fees, Rs2,402,446 as Annual Commercialisation fees and Rs231,558,851/- under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

The total target assigned to DTP-VII (now DTP-VI) for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs990 million out of which Rs840 million were to be collected in the head of the commercialisation fee and Rs150 million under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

Till the end of February 2023, the directorate recovered Rs373,288,073/-, which was only 37 percent of the total assigned target for the year. With this recovery, the directorate was termed below average among the other directorates.

Data revealed that out of the total target, DTP-VII recovered Rs293,539,296/- under the head of Permanent Commercialisation Fees, Rs27,539,091/- as Annual Commercialisation fees and Rs52,209,686/- under the head of fees, fines, penalties and etc.

The Chief Town Planner (CTP) Shakeel Anjum Minhas while talking to the scribe said that he has already passed strict orders to all the six directors of the wing and assigned targets to every director. He said that the performance of all the officers in DTP was linked with the targets and all the directors have to improve their performance in recovery.