Several LDA officers transferred

LAHORE: Several officers of LDA were appointed and transferred on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Wednesday.

As per details, Grade 19 Officer DG Headquarters Akbar Nakai was appointed Additional DG Education and Kachi Abadis. Asif Hussain was entrusted with the charge of Director DG Headquarters. Deputy Director Khurram Yaqoob, appointed as Director Housing (Nine) and was given the additional charge of Director Housing (Seven).

Deputy Director Sabtain Raza Qureshi was posted as Deputy Director Law (Appellate Court) and relieved of the additional charge of Director Law was withdrawn from Deputy Director Waqas Baig. Ali Saeed Asghar was given the additional charge of Secretary LOS while this charge was withdrawn from Dy Director Sarmad Zameer Khan. On the instructions of Commissioner, a counter was set up in LDA One Window Cell for the convenience of senior citizens and special persons.