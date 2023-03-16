Screening of prisoners to be completed tomorrow

LAHORE: Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, has said that medical screening of entire prisoners in 43 jails of the province will be completed tomorrow (Friday).

The Punjab government has initiated a revolutionary initiative of inmates' screening for the first time in the history of the province, he added. The minister PSHD expressed these views while visiting the Kot Lakhpat jail to review the medical facilities being extended to the inmates at the medical screening camp. The medical screening camp is providing free testing and medicinal facilities in TB, blood pressure, hepatitis and HIV to the jail inmates, he said. Dr Jamal Nasir said that around 1,000 prisoners were screened so far. Remaining inmates will be screened by tomorrow (Friday). The minister said that data of screening would help in devising latest clinical protocols for inmates' treatment. Upon reaching the jail, Dr Jamal Nasir was presented guard salute by the jail officials. He appreciated the arrangements made at the screening camp of the jail. Senior Jail Superintendent Ijaz Asghar, PD PACP Dr Farooq and CEO Health Lahore Dr Faisal were also present.