Dasti to record his statement before ACE on 21st

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Department spokesperson has said that former MPA Abdul Hai Dasti will record his statement before the investigating officer in the Anti-Corruption Department on March 21.

The spokesperson said that more than Rs150 million were recovered from the house of Abdul Hai Dasti, on which Anti-Corruption Punjab had registered a case against him and started legal proceedings. The spokesperson said that Dasti had obtained interim bail from the high court till March 22 to avoid the arrest. Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Punjab issued three notices to him to be investigated in the case. Two notices were issued but he did not appear before the investigating officer, but on the third and last notice issued on Wednesday, he appeared before the investigating officer. The spokesman informed that Dasti asked the investigating officer for time till March 21.