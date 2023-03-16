51 cops among 59 injured in Zaman Park clashes

LAHORE: A total of 59 people including 51 police personnel sustained injuries during skirmishes between the PTI workers and the police here in the City a day ago.

A total of 59 injured people were brought to the Services Hospital, including 51 police personnel. So far 58 people have been discharged while three policemen are currently undergoing treatment. According to hospital sources, DIG Operation Shahzad Bukhari has been discharged from Services Hospital. Three policemen are undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital. It is pertinent to mention that the police had wielded lathis, fired tear gas shells and water cannon to disperse the PTI workers while the PTI workers pelted stones and cocktails on the police and Rangers.

CM: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Services Hospital Wednesday to inquire after the health of the injured policemen, including DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari, SHO Kot Lakhpat Ashfaq, and SHO Nishtar Shabbir Awan, who were hurt due to stone-pelting by PTI workers. Naqvi instructed the hospital administration to provide the injured with the best medical facilities and care possible.