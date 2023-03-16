Ramazan gift packs distributed

LAHORE: Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department Punjab started distribution of Ramazan gift packs worth about two and a half million rupees among the deserving and destitute on Wednesday in collaboration with welfare organisation Syed Al Hujwaer Foundation.

Caretaker minister for Auqaf, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the distribution process at Auqaf House by doling out 100 gift packs containing grocery items among class four employees of the Auqaf department. He said the gift packs would be distributed at various shrines across Punjab, including Lahore.

Appreciating the gesture of the organisation, the minister said that the Punjab government would also give a big relief package to the masses during Ramazan, terming the gift packs distribution as the beginning of relief activities. “With the support of welfare organisations, we will provide Sehar and Aftaar meal at shrines across Punjab, he said, adding that he felt such pro-people activities should be continued throughout the year. “On the instructions of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the deserving people will be taken care of in every way”, he said.